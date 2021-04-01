India-Bound Jeep 7-Seater Compass Caught Winter Testing

The upcoming 7-seat Compass will put up against the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 as well as the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

We already know that Jeep is working on introducing a three-row version of the Compass, and the SUV has been spied on test a couple of times before. Internally codenamed H6, a camouflaged prototype of the seven-seat SUV has been snapped testing again, and this time around, it has been caught undergoing cold-weather testing near the Arctic Circle.

The 7-seat Jeep Compass will likely share its wheelbase with the regular 5-seat version of the SUV, but will be longer than the donor car. The extra length would be visible at the back in the form of an extended rear overhang that will help squeeze in a third row. Also, the test mule reveals that the 7-seat Compass will have a flatter and longer roofline in order to make extra headroom for the third-row passengers.

The car also gets a larger quarter glass, revised rear pillars and what looks like longer rear doors. While the third row will most likely be best suited for children, it will be a welcome move since it will provide extra cargo area. The rear section looks boxier than the standard Compass, and the 7-seat SUV will also likely feature a more upright tailgate.

Apart from that, the taillights and rear bumper will likely be redesigned while the front bumper could also be slightly updated for the three-row SUV. On the inside, the three-row Compass will most likely carry over the five-seat version’s 10.25-inch infotainment system and 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster.

Powering the 5-seat Jeep Compass in India is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 173 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine can be had with either a 6-speed MT, or an optional 9-speed AT. Also on offer is a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 163 PS/250 Nm, coupled to a 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DCT. These two powertrains could also be offered with the upcoming three-row Compass.

The 7-seat Compass will likely debut later this year, and it could be called the Grand Compass. In India, the three-row version of the Compass will go on to rival the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 as well as the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.