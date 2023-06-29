India-Bound Hyundai Tucson Facelift Spotted Testing

2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift will get evolutionary exterior and interior changes to extend the lifespan of the existing generation

Hyundai has begun testing the facelifted version of the Tucson on foreign soil and is expected to get a host of changes inside and out. It will likely make its global debut later this calendar year before going on sale in the international markets. We can expect it to launch in the near future in India but no official confirmation has been made yet.

The existing crossover is a huge leap in terms of changes to the design compared to the previous generation as it takes advantage of the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy. The facelift though will get evolutionary revisions to stretch the lifecycle of the current generation. The test mule wears camouflage all around, except for the alloy wheels, while the black wrap conceals the design changes.

However, we can decipher some of the updates as the front fascia takes inspiration from the latest Santa Cruz. The grille section, in particular, is busier with more complex finishes while the redesigned front bumper and revised LED headlamps and fog lamps are also part of the equation. The LED Daytime Running Lights could also be redesigned.

The bonnet looks more muscular and the rear will receive updated LED tail lamps, tweaked tailgate and bumper amongst other changes. The interior is expected to gain minor revisions while the already brimmed features list could be loaded with more equipment and technologies to make it a compelling buy in the midsize crossover space in the global markets.

The dashboard and centre console could come with minor updates while a new steering wheel, updated touchscreen infotainment system, and the use of more upmarket surface trims and materials are highly likely. It may continue with the 2.5L four-cylinder engine producing a maximum power output of 190 PS and 241 Nm and the 1.6L turbo hybrid mill developing 229 PS and 349 Nm.

In the global markets, the Hyundai Tucson is also available in a plug-in hybrid version. The combined power output stands at 265 PS and courtesy of a large battery pack, it has an EV-only range of 53 km. As for India, we can expect the existing powertrains to be carried over.