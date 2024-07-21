India-Bound Hyundai Tucson Facelift Goes On Sale In The US

The Hyundai Tucson facelift gets notable updates inside and out while new features have also been added to the lineup

The updated Hyundai Tucson made its debut at the New York International Auto Show and its prices have now been announced in the United States. With a starting price of USD 28,335 (Rs. 23.72 lakh), it is USD 755 (around Rs. 63,000) more than the previous version and to justify the price hike across the range, it gets notable revisions inside and out but the powertrain choices remain the same.

At the front, the grille section has been redesigned along with new LED Daytime Running Lights. They are accompanied by a set of newly designed alloy wheels and a revised rear. On the inside, the 2025 Hyundai Tucson gains an updated centre console and dashboard along with the addition of new physical buttons and a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The base SE trim features all LED lighting, a 4.2-inch driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with enhanced colours, better graphics and processing speeds, an acoustic windshield, 17-inch wheels and a six-speaker audio system while the Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist are standard.

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India and it will likely follow the launch of the updated Alcazar and the all-new Creta EV. As for the performance, a 2.5L four-cylinder mill kicks out 187 hp and 241 Nm, and is paired with an eight-speed AT with the option of an AWD system and moving up the range, a hybrid system is also provided.

The 1.6L turbo engine works in tandem with an updated electric motor and a 1.49 kWh Li-ion battery pack to enable a combined power output of 231 hp and 349 Nm. The entry-level Tucson PHEV, on the other hand, uses a more powerful motor and a larger battery pack of 13.8 kWh capacity. It boasts an electric-only range of around 53 km.

In the United States, the 2025 Hyundai Tucson will begin arriving at dealer outlets this month while the PHEV and hybrid variants will take a few more months to reach showrooms.