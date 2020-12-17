India-Bound Hyundai Palisade (Fortuner Rival) Launched In Indonesia

Hyundai’s global flagship SUV, the Palisade, is now on sale in Indonesia, available in three variants with a single diesel engine option

Hyundai Motor Company recently launched the Palisade three-row SUV in the Indonesian market, and the SUV is scheduled to arrive in showrooms there during January 2021. The vehicle is available in three variants – Prime FWD, Signature FWD, and Signature AWD – priced from 777 million Rupiah (around Rs. 40.5 lakh) to 1.078 billion Rupiah (~ Rs. 56.05 lakh).

The vehicle is available internationally with three engine options – a 3.5-litre V6 petrol, a 3.8-litre V6 petrol, and a 2.2-litre inline-4 turbo-diesel. In the Indonesian market, only the 2.2-diesel engine option is available. This motor can generate a peak power of 200 PS and a maximum torque of 441 Nm, and comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Palisade has very generous dimensions; it has a length of 4,980mm, a width of 1,975mm, and a height of 1,750mm, along with a 2,900mm long wheelbase. It is a three-row SUV, available in 7- and 8-seater configurations. The Indonesia-spec model, however, can only be bought as a 7-seater though, with a 2+2+3 layout.

Being the flagship SUV of Hyundai, the Palisade has a lot of equipment and features on offer. It gets all-LED lighting system, power-operated tailgate, 20-inch alloy wheels (18-inch on Prime trim), dual sunroofs, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto), a 3.5-inch MID, triple-zone climate control (with air ioniser), heated and ventilated seats (first and second row), and 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.

On the higher variants, the SUV offers a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. There are a lot of safety features on offer as well here, including six airbags, blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic collision warning, rear occupant alert, safe exit assist, etc.

The Hyundai Palisade is also being considered for the Indian market, as stated by Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing at Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL). We speculate that the vehicle will arrive as a CBU import, probably in limited numbers, to take advantage of the relaxation in homologation. When it launches, the Palisade will be a more expensive alternative to the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.