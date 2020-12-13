India-Bound Hyundai Palisade Flagship SUV Goes On Sale In Australia

Hyundai Palisade is powered by a 3.8-litre V6 petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine; both are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission

Hyundai has finally introduced the flagship Palisade SUV in the Australian market and is priced from AU$60,000 for the entry-level variant, AU$64,000 for the base diesel and it goes up to AU$71,000 for the top-spec petrol while the range-topping diesel variant carries a price tag of AU$75,000. The Palisade can be had in either as a seven- or an eight-seater pertaining to the needs of the customers.

The base variant of the Hyundai Palisade features many premium equipment including a seven-inch TFT coloured display, three-zone automatic climate control system, leather seat upholstery, a 10.25-inch horizontally-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with Hyundai’s BlueLink provision.

It also features Bluetooth connectivity, satellite navigation system with live traffic updates, Infinity surround sound and a lot more. The top-of-the-line Hyundai Palisade, on the other hand, packs features such as a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, Nappa leather seat upholstery, around view camera, and power tailgate among other features.

Moreover, it also gains sunroof, heated and ventilated seats in the first and second row of seats, heated steering wheel, HUD, wireless charging facility, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls and so on. It must be noted that the flagship Hyundai Palisade SUV comes with an array of driver-assistive, safety and convenience-based features.

The safety suite comprises of technologies such as lane-keeping assist, lane following assist, rear cross traffic collision avoidance, blind-spot collision avoidance system, forward collision avoidance, trailer stability assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, smart cruise control with stop/go, high beam assist and a lot more as standard in both the variants.

In Australia, the Hyundai Palisade derives power from a 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine delivering a maximum power output of 295 PS and 355 Nm of peak torque, and is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. The all-wheel-drive configuration is restricted to the 2.2-litre diesel unit, which develops 200 PS and 440 Nm as in the Carnival.

It is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is claimed to return 7.3 litres per 100 km. Hyundai is said to be considering the Palisade for India and it could launch in the near future in a limited quantity taking advantage of importing 2,500 units with free homologation per year for a brand.