India-Bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sold Out In Australia In Just 2 Hours

Hyundai Ioniq 5 recently made its debut in the Australian car market, and in less than two hours after the commencement of bookings, the vehicle was sold out! The first batch consisted of 240 units of the EV, as per the manufacturer, with a starting price of AUD 71,900 (around USD 53,300 or INR 40.12 lakh).

Hyundai hasn’t confirmed when the second batch will be arriving on Australian shores, but local news reports suggest that it would take at least a few months – an early 2022 window would be probable. Also, the manufacturer will be sending regular updates to all customers who have registered interest but were unable to book one.

Reports suggest that the second batch of the Ioniq 5 would consist of 160 units, which will likely be sold out at the same speed as the first one. Over 13,000 people had registered interest in the electric crossover in Australia. With electrification steadily taking hold of the automobile market all over the globe, it isn’t really a surprise to see demand for EVs booming.

In Australia, the Ioniq 5 is offered in two variants – RWD and AWD – both available with a 72.6 kWh battery pack. The RWD version gets a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle, which generates a peak power of 218 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The AWD version gets two electric motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear, which generates a combined output of 306 PS and 605 Nm.

The Ioniq 5 was the first vehicle to be underpinned by Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP architecture. The 800 Volt platform of the vehicle allows it to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just over 17 minutes via a 350 kW ultra-fast charger. The RWD version has a claimed range of up to 280 miles (451 km), while the RWD is good for up to 267 miles (430 km) of driving range on a single charge.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also expected to launch in India, expectedly during 2022. It will be a CBU (Completely Built-Up), likely brought to our market in limited numbers to avoid homologation, and of course, it will have a sky-high price tag.