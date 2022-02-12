India-Bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets Larger Battery Pack & More Range

Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been updated with a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack in Europe and it gets new features and technologies as well

Hyundai has added several new features to the Ioniq 5 for the European market while a bigger battery pack has also been included with longer range capabilities. The addition of a 77.4 kWh battery is new for Europe but is already available in the United States with a claimed driving range of 488 km in a single charger in the EPA testing cycle.

While it has not been tested under the WLTP cycle, it tends to add more km per charge. It joins the 58 kWh battery pack that is already on sale in the United Kingdom. A new battery conditioning feature works when the vehicle is on the move and it aids in faster charging comparatively. It manages the battery temperature and works in tandem with the sat-nav to get to the nearest charging station quickly.

The South Korean auto major has said that the real-world charging performance has improved especially in cold weather conditions. A digital video feed is provided to the driver for a clearer understanding of what is going on behind and is offered for both IRVM and the ORVMs. The digital side mirrors reduce air resistance as well even in bad weather.

The feature is already present in Korea but this is the first time it has been offered in any Hyundai vehicle in Europe. The brand has also included a new Smart Frequency Damper (SFD), which is said to improve the responsiveness of the front and rear suspension system and thereby enhance occupant comfort. On the outside, it gains black painted front and rear bumpers as well.

Other highlights are blackened body panels, projector LED lighting setup as an option and so on. The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be available in the Old Continent in the second half of this calendar year and it will reach the United Kingdom in late spring when the prices will also be announced.

Hyundai is widely reported to launch the Ioniq 5 in India sometime this year and it could be brought into the country via the CBU route.