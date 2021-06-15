India-Bound Hyundai i20 N Line – 5 Things You Should Know

By
Kshitij Rawat
-
2020 Hyundai i20 N Line 1

Hyundai India will introduce the i20 N Line in our market soon, and here, we detail everything you should know about the upcoming vehicle

Hyundai is planning to launch the i20 N Line hatchback in India soon, and test models have already been spotted multiple times. Unlike the i20 N, the N Line model won’t be a high-performance car. Instead, it will just be a sportier version of the existing hatchback, with a new body kit and some tweaks here and there.

Here, we have listed the top five things that you should know about the upcoming Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback.

1. Exterior Design

The i20 N Line will get a sporty body kit, which will differentiate it from other variants. This will include a new front bumper, side skirts, different alloy wheels, a new rear bumper, and chrome-tipped dual exhaust. The overall design, however, will remain familiar.

2020 Hyundai i20 N Line 3

2. Interior Styling

The cabin of the i20 N Line will be largely similar to the standard model, but with a few changes, including a new steering wheel, metal pedals, and a leather gear knob. There will also be ‘N’ badging all around, along with red stitching on the upholstery for a sportier look.

3. Features and Equipment

The N Line i20 will likely get all the same features as the regular model, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connected car tech, a fully digital instrument cluster, etc. We expect a few changes to the steering and suspension systems, to enhance the handling of the vehicle.

2020 Hyundai i20 N Line 5
Euro-spec Hyundai i20 N Line

4. Performance

The ‘N Line’ models do not feature any increase in power over the regular models, unlike the ‘N’ performance models. As such, the India-spec Hyundai i20 N Line won’t get a more powerful engine option. We expect it to be available with a 1.2L NA petrol motor (84 PS) and a 1.0L turbocharged petrol mill (120 PS), which are also available on the standard i20.

5. Expected India Launch

In the Indian market, the Hyundai i20 N Line is expected to launch sometime during this year. The N Line model will be priced a little higher than the existing i20 range, making this already-expensive hatchback even more so! However, for the enthusiasts, the extra sportiness would likely be worth the extra cost.