India-Bound Hyundai i20 N Line – 5 Things You Should Know

Hyundai India will introduce the i20 N Line in our market soon, and here, we detail everything you should know about the upcoming vehicle

Hyundai is planning to launch the i20 N Line hatchback in India soon, and test models have already been spotted multiple times. Unlike the i20 N, the N Line model won’t be a high-performance car. Instead, it will just be a sportier version of the existing hatchback, with a new body kit and some tweaks here and there.

Here, we have listed the top five things that you should know about the upcoming Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback.

1. Exterior Design

The i20 N Line will get a sporty body kit, which will differentiate it from other variants. This will include a new front bumper, side skirts, different alloy wheels, a new rear bumper, and chrome-tipped dual exhaust. The overall design, however, will remain familiar.

2. Interior Styling

The cabin of the i20 N Line will be largely similar to the standard model, but with a few changes, including a new steering wheel, metal pedals, and a leather gear knob. There will also be ‘N’ badging all around, along with red stitching on the upholstery for a sportier look.

3. Features and Equipment

The N Line i20 will likely get all the same features as the regular model, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connected car tech, a fully digital instrument cluster, etc. We expect a few changes to the steering and suspension systems, to enhance the handling of the vehicle.

4. Performance

The ‘N Line’ models do not feature any increase in power over the regular models, unlike the ‘N’ performance models. As such, the India-spec Hyundai i20 N Line won’t get a more powerful engine option. We expect it to be available with a 1.2L NA petrol motor (84 PS) and a 1.0L turbocharged petrol mill (120 PS), which are also available on the standard i20.

5. Expected India Launch

In the Indian market, the Hyundai i20 N Line is expected to launch sometime during this year. The N Line model will be priced a little higher than the existing i20 range, making this already-expensive hatchback even more so! However, for the enthusiasts, the extra sportiness would likely be worth the extra cost.