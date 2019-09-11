India-Bound Hyundai i10 N Line Breaks Cover With 100 PS Turbo Engine

2020 Hyundai i10 N Line will go on sale in Europe next summer and it could make its way into India as well using the same engine

Following the i30, i30 Fastback and Tucson, the new generation i10 has become the fourth model in Hyundai’s global portfolio to receive N Line treatment. Following weeks of speculations, the 2020 i10 N Line has graced the Frankfurt Motor Show ahead of going on sale in the European market.

It follows the unveiling of the all-new i10 city hatchback and Hyundai says it “combines the dynamic design, comprehensive connectivity and advanced safety” of the latest i10 with the “sportiness and attitude of N Line”. It is claimed to offer, “enhanced driving pleasure” with a dynamic trim across the lineup.

To be available in Europe in the summer of 2020, the Hyundai i10 N looks to carry on the success of the N Line that was launched in 2018 with the i30 and the i30 Fastback before the Tucson receiving the sporty trim earlier this year. It comes equipped with an exclusive 1.0 T-GDi engine focussed on driving performance.

The 1.0-litre T-GDi three-cylinder petrol engine produces 100 PS and 172 Nm torque and is in addition with the 1.2-litre MPi four-cylinder motor kicking out 84 PS and 118 Nm torque. Both powertrains are connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

The i10 N Line takes inspiration from the N sub-brand with a sleek design offering a stark contrast between the sharp character lines and soft bodily surfaces. Some of the highlighting visual details are a redesigned front grille, restyled bumpers up front and rear, a unique 16-inch alloy wheels, bold LED Daytime Running Lights, etc.

Hyundai has given an N Line emblem, i10 signature in red font, and sporty skid plate and diffuser at the rear. Buyers can choose from six different colour options combined with a dual-tone roof. The motorsport-inspired interior of the i10 N Line adorns red air vent rings and metal pedals, N-branded steering wheel and gearshift lever, sport seats, etc.

The chances of the third generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios getting the same N Line treatment are high and the same engine appears to be the detuned version of the turbo petrol unit found in the Venue may as well be at the helm to compete against Tata’s performance-based Tiago JTP.

2020 Hyundai i10 N Line Images