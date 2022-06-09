India-Bound Hyundai Creta N Line Unveiled With Host Of Updates

Hyundai Creta N Line gets exterior and interior updates to differentiate itself from the regular model

Hyundai has unveiled the N Line variant of the Creta midsize SUV for the global markets and is nothing but the visually enhanced version of the regular model. To differentiate itself from the standard variant, the South Korean auto major has employed a slew of aesthetical updates while the mechanical revisions are fairly minimal.

The Hyundai Creta N Line comes with exterior changes similar to what has been seen on the existing crop of N Line models. The front fascia gets a revised grille having similarities to the India-bound fourth-gen Tucson and besides the new dark chrome inserts, it gains triangular fog lamp housings and a wider air inlet. The dark chrome inserts make the grille more muscular.

You could also see a horizontal vent placed above the front grille while the signature N Line badging is also available. Other visual highlights are newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, dark finish to the window line, updated rear bumper, N Line exclusive finishes, dual exhaust system, a faux diffuser, new side skirts and so on.

The interior of the Hyundai Creta N Line boasts contrast red stitching, N Line badging on the seats, N Line finish to the multifunctional steering wheel and gear lever, etc. As for the performance, the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged GDI petrol engine is utilised and it produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque in South America.

The 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine is also available in the global markets. We can expect the Creta N Line to make its way to India in the near future as the i20 N Line is already on sale and the soon-launching Venue facelift will get N Line treatment as well. Upon arrival, the Hyundai Creta N Line will compete against Kia’s Seltos GT Line.

Following the launch of the updated Venue in just a week’s time, Hyundai will introduce the new generation Tucson in India in the coming months and the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle will arrive later this calendar year.