India-Bound Hyundai Creta 7-seater Model Spotted Again On Test

The 7-seater version of the second generation Hyundai Creta has once again been spied undergoing road tests in its home market, where it could launch by the year-end

The second generation Hyundai Creta has been a stellar success in China, where it’s sold as the ix25. Even in India, the new generation of the popular SUV garnered thousands of bookings before the entire country went into a lockdown mode. It’s quite clear that the new version of the Creta will replicate the success story of its predecessor. However, Hyundai won’t stop here as it will even roll out a 7-seater version that will help it find even more customers.

The 7-seater Hyundai Creta was spotted testing for the first time ever a few weeks ago and now, it has once again been spied undergoing road tests. Like before, the sightings have taken place in South Korea. However, the latest pics clearly show the increment in overall length that the new model would enjoy over the existing version. This extra length should help the car easily accommodate three rows of seats.

It’s expected that the 7-seater Hyundai Creta will be at least 30 mm longer than the regular, 5-seater sibling. The three-row variant will have a longer overhang, which is something that will help it easily accommodate three rows of seats. Other than being longer than the 2-row version, the new model will be even taller. Much of this could be due to the usage of a new set of roof-rails. The 5-seater version comes with flush-fitting roof rails but the 7-seater version doesn’t.

Visually, the 7-seater Hyundai Creta will be much like the 5-seater version, at least till the C-pillar. After it, it will have a longer rear overhang and a bigger rear quarter glass. Up front, it will have a revised grille and a new bumper that will feature parking sensors – a feature that isn’t available on the 5-seater version.

The rear section will be completely new as it will get a different tailgate, updated tail lights and a new bumper. Unlike the current model, which has its third stop lamp positioned on the tailgate, the bigger model will have it positioned on the rear spoiler.

The interior will remain unchanged, at least in terms of most of the body panels. The larger dimensions will lead to a more spacious cabin but the addition of the third row could lead to a slightly lesser bootspace than what the 5-seater sibling offers. The new model will share its engines and transmissions with the 5-seater model, which means the SUV will be available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units along with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor. All the engines will be available with an automatic transmission option.