India-Bound Harley-Davidson X350 Leaked Ahead Of Debut

Harley-Davidson X350 is expected to produce around 35 hp and it boasts USD front forks, circular LED headlamp, monoshock rear suspension, etc

Harley-Davidson and its Chinese partner Qianjiang Motorcycle are developing a new range of small-capacity motorcycles for China and global markets. Following a major slump in volumes, the American giant realigned its growth strategy a few years ago and it involves specifically concentrating on developing markets like India and garnering high volume sales.

The first two motorcycles from the alliance will see the light soon. Dubbed the Harley-Davidson X350 and X500, their global premiere will be hosted in China on March 10, 2023. The images you see here are of the Harley-Davidson X350 while the X500 will feature a bigger powertrain but the design elements will be almost identical.

The partnership has given rise to the parallel twin-cylinder configuration as the Milwaukee-based company ditches the V-Twin layout. Since QJ Motor already uses these engines, we can expect the maximum power to be around 35 hp for the X350 mill and around 50 hp for the X500. The neo-retro styled motorcycles will sit at the entry point of the brand’s lineup.

The smaller Harley-Davidson X350 has plenty in common with the 338R displayed back in 2019 and the 338 cc twin-cylinder engine from Benelli 302S will be utilised. Harley-Davidson has joined hands with Hero MotoCorp for the domestic market and a new line of motorcycles is expected to arrive over the next year or so.

The Harley-Davidson X350 will more likely be a part of it and with local production, it could be priced competitively against mid-capacity motorcycles. The design of the roadster comprises a circular LED headlamp with alloy surrounds, a sharp-looking fuel tank, a wide rider seat that extends to form the pillion seat, contrast graphics on the sides of the fuel tank, upside-down forks at the front, monoshock rear suspension, black alloy wheels, a compact tail section with round shaped LED turn indicators and a horizontal LED tail lamp tucked below the seat.

A circular instrument console with a small digital display can also be noted and a dual-channel ABS system will likely be standard.