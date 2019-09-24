India Bound Fully-Faired Aprilia GPR 250 Officially Revealed

The Aprilia GPR 250 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder motor and it takes its styling inspiration from the flagship RSV4 model

There were rumors that Aprilia could launch a small capacity motorcycle in India next. The Italian two-wheeler manufacturer showcased the RS 150 and the Tuono 150 at the 2018 Auto Expo. However, this year there were reports that Aprilia is planning to launch a more powerful entry-level motorcycle instead to take on its bigger and more powerful entry-level premium rivals like the KTM and the Kawasaki.

The good news is that Aprilia has unveiled the GPR 250 in China recently and this fully-faired quarter-liter motorcycle takes its styling inspiration from the Aprilia RSV4 litre class sportsbike. The Aprilia GPR 250 is powered by a 249.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 26.5 PS of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. If the performance does not impress you much then its 150 kilograms kerb weight surely will. The GPR 250 relies on a USD fork at the front and an aluminium swingarm with a monoshock setup at the rear.

The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 300 mm disc brake at the front with radially mounted caliper sourced from J.Juan while it features a single disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider. The quarter-liter motorcycle gets a 100/80-R17 tyre in the front and a 130/70-R17 at the rear.

Some other noticeable features include a sporty clip-on handlebars, slightly rear-set footpeg, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle uses an aluminum twin-spar chassis and features an underbelly exhaust system. The motorcycle measures 1,950 mm in length, 770 mm in width and has a 1,100mm of overall height. The bike has a wheelbase of 1,350 mm.

If Aprilia decides to launch this motorcycle in India it will rival directly against the likes of the Honda CBR250R and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. There is a minor possibility of Aprilia showcasing the GPR 250 alongside the naked Tuono 250 variant at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.

Pic Source: NewMoto China