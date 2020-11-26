India-Bound Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Limited Edition Unveiled

Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini’s production is limited to just 630 units and it draws plenty of inspiration from Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

Lamborghini and Ducati have plenty in common! Both are Italian and they are owned by Volkswagen Group giving them flexible opportunities to work with each other and create new models. Moreover, they are flamboyant in their own right enabling collaborations nothing short of spectacular. In a latest project, Ducati has created a Diavel 1260 S inspired by Lambo’s striking Sián FKP 37.

In addition to the visual enhancements, Ducati has introduced mechanical upgrades like the new mudguards up front and rear, lightweight forged wheel rims, carbon fibre made air intakes, tank covers, radiators and silencer as they are said to be ‘super sportscar inspired features’. The design comes as the certain highlight as the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37’s Gea Green bodywork has been utilised.

Additionally, the Electrum Gold frame along with the under tail and wheel rims will grab eyeballs. Ducati has elected to stay put the signature red colour for the brake calipers. The Diavel 1260 S has an indomitable street red and it has only been enhanced in the alliance. The eagle-eyed viewers will notice the Raging Bull’s Y detailing on the saddle, and hexagon shaped exhaust system.

The bodywork also features the number 63 which signifying the years since the brand was established. It is multiplied by ten as the production is limited to just 630 units. In the international markets, the special edition will be available towards the end of next month and we do expect it to reach India as part of a limited allotment sometime early next year.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is definitely an exclusive collector’s item and it follows the same footpath of legacy, aggression and performance the brands are renowned for. As for the performance, a 1,262 cc L-twin Testastretta DVT motor is employed and it develops a maximum power output of 163 PS and 129 Nm of peak torque. It boasts a suite of electronic aids to tame the brute performance.

The power cruiser is offered with six axis IMU, cruise control, cornering ABS, traction control, launch control, fully adjustable Ohlins sourced suspension, Brembo brakes and wheelie control among other features.