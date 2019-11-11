India-Bound Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Gets Plug-in Hybrid Version – Details

The Citroen C5 Aircross to launch in India in 2020 rivalling Jeep Compass and Honda CR-V, likely to be priced From Rs. 19 Lakh

Launched in 2017, C5 Aircross is a compact crossover SUV made by the French carmaker, Citroen. Now, the manufacturer is offering a hybrid powertrain with the car, which will hit the markets somewhere around mid-2020.

Citroen earlier confirmed in a statement that it aims to electrify its entire lineup by 2025. Hence it might not sound like a big deal at first, but this could be Citroen’s first step towards achieving that goal.

Differentiating the C5 Aircross hybrid from the regular C5 Aircross is a pretty easy job, considering all the blue exterior accents Citroen has loaded it with. It also gets a ‘hyrbid’ logo on the tailgate, and a blue coloured ‘h’ on the front fenders. The C5 Aircross features a fuel door to its right, however the hybrid version gets a charging flap on the left of the car.

The C5 Aircross hybrid comes equipped with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged IC engine, paired to 80 kW electric motor. It makes a combined maximum power of 222 HP and a 320 Nm peak torque, and the engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Citroen also offers a 13.2 kWh battery packed under the rear seats, which give the car an additional 50 km or 31 miles of range, in full electric mode. The car can reach upto the speeds of 135 kmph (84 mph) on the fully electric mode alone, and it takes around 2 hours to fully charge the battery via a 7.4 kW wall box charger.

Inside the cabin, the PHEV gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a larger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The center console also houses the mode selector, which can be chosen between 100% Electric, Hybrid and Sport.

Citroen has already started taking bookings for the C5 Aircross Hybrid in Europe, and the PHEV crossover costs 39,950 Euro, which is around Rs 31.41 lakh. However, as mentioned earlier, the deliveries will only start to begin next year.