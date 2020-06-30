India-Bound Audi Q5 Facelift Revealed With Revised Styling

The 2021 Audi Q5 facelift gets a sportier look along with more interior features, including a larger touchscreen infotainment unit and Amazon Alexa support

Ingolstadt-based premium carmaker Audi has just taken the wraps off the 2021 Audi Q5 facelift that is bound to eventually go on sale in our market. The refreshed Q5 features an updated front-end that features a new single-frame grille that makes the front-end look a tad larger than before. The car also gets an updated rear-end that has a sporty bumper and new integrated exhaust outlets. Even the front bumper is new and looks better sculpted.

Also, the 2021 Audi Q5 facelift comes with a new set of headlamps and updated taillamps. The front-end now has new LED DRLs that look sharper, while LED headlamps are now part of the standard equipment list. However, Matrix LED is an optional extra on costlier trims. The updated tail-lights feature digital OLED (organic LED) technology.

Inside, not much has changed. However, the touchscreen infotainment u it now has a bigger screen as the older 8.3-inch unit has made way for a 10.1-inch display. Even the system is said to be 10 times faster than before and then, there’s also the connected apps tech and Amazon Alexa capability.

The controller for the infotainment is also new and has been moved from the transmission tunnel to the steering wheel. The updated Q5 even gets an optional Heads-Up Display (HUD).

Globally, the Audi Q5 will continue to be available with petrol and diesel engine options but, here, in India, the updated model will be sold only with a 45TFSI-spec 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that produces 245hp of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission that will send power to all four wheels through Quattro all-wheel drive technology.

The new model will hit the international car market towards the end of this year but its local introduction could take place only next year. The updated model will rival the likes of

Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and Land Rover Discovery Sport. Prices could start at slightly under Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).