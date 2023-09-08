India-Bound Aprilia RS 457 (KTM RC 390 Rival) Breaks Cover

Aprilia RS 457 boasts striking looks and it derives power from a 457 cc parallel twin producing a maximum power output of around 47 bhp

Following a set of teasers, Aprilia has lifted the cloaks off the RS 457 faired supersport. The motorcycle has already been spotted testing quite a few times in India, hinting that it will be introduced locally in the coming months. In India, the Aprilia RS 457 will compete against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3.

Unveiled at its home turf ahead of the Misano MotoGP event, it targets the A2-license market in Europe. The sportsbike is slotted well above the entry-level Tuono range and is equipped with a 457 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with a DOHC (Double Over Head Cam) setup. It kicks out a maximum power output of 47 bhp.

The Aprilia RS 457 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival in India. It is heavily influenced by the design of the bigger RS 660 and Aprilia’s MotoGP programme and the powertrain sits as a stressed member within the lightweight aluminium alloy frame. The Italian manufacturer aims to go global with the RS 457 as it looks to grab high volume sales.

The liquid-cooled engine leads onto a two-in-one underslung exhaust system and with a wet weight of 175 kilograms, the motorcycle has the best in segment power-to-weight ratio. It is packed with electronic aids such as a ride-by-wire throttle system, three different ride modes, switchable traction control, etc and all the options can be accessed via a TFT screen.

The five-inch TFT display is accompanied by backlit switches and LED lighting can be found all around. The rider’s triangle is not too aggressive and the clip-on handlebars are not as low set and the footpegs are not too far back. The braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc brake with four-piston radial callipers from ByBre.

The Aprilia RS 457 comes with a dual-channel ABS system as standard but the quickshifter can only be chosen from the options list. We can expect the motorcycle to launch in the coming months taking advantage of the festive season furore.