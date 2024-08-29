India-Bound All-New MG Astor Breaks Cover With A Hybrid Engine

The next-generation MG Astor (ZS) features a more equipment-rich interior and a redesigned exterior along with a hybrid powertrain

MG has unveiled the all-new ZS Hybrid Plus (sold as Astor in India) with several new elements to its design and more advanced features and technologies. The front fascia comprises an oval-shaped front grille with vertically positioned L-shaped air inlets on either side while the newly designed LED projector headlamps and integrated Daytime Running Lights add to the modern touch.

The redesigned bonnet is more pronounced and it angles forward to allow for a better view for the driver from the inside. The British manufacturer has also included new body cladding, a set of newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, sharp-looking shoulder lines and a large greenhouse. The rear features horizontal wraparound tail lamps and a busy bumper with twin exhaust outlets.

Moving on to the interior, the new ZS gains a more modern cabin with less use of physical buttons and more upmarket equipment. Some of the highlighting features are a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, GPS navigation, an automatic climate control system, six-speaker audio and black finished seats.

The buyers will also get a seven-inch digital instrument console, wireless smartphone charger, central armrest and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. As standard in the United Kingdom, the new crossover is equipped with driver-assistive features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist function.

Other highlights are forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic jam assist, active emergency braking with pedestrian and bicyclist detection, and blind spot detection. The Trophy trims can be added to the options list enabling features such as a 360-degree camera system, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and steering wheel, powered driver seat, leather upholstery and privacy glass.

As for the performance, it uses a 1.5L petrol engine which works in tandem with an electric motor and a 1.83 kWh battery pack. The combined power output stands at 193 hp and it helps the crossover to do zero to 100 kmph in 8.7 seconds (23.5 kmpl WLTP combined mileage). It will be sold in the UK from October and bookings are open there. It will more likely reach India within the next two years. Do you like its looks? Have your say below!