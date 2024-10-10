India-Bound 7-Seater Volkswagen Tayron Makes Global Debut

Volkswagen could introduce the Tayron seven-seater SUV in India next year as a replacement for the existing Tiguan

Volkswagen has revealed the global-spec Tayron following its Chinese debut at the Beijing Motor Show 2024 earlier this year. The SUV is essentially the seven-seater iteration of the latest Tiguan, which made its world premiere late last year. It replaces the Tiguan Allspace in several markets including Europe and boasts several updates compared to its five-seater sibling.

The US-spec version will be similar to the European iteration barring some visual changes, engine choices and different equipment. The new Tayron stretches to 4,770 mm in length, making it 231 mm longer than the Euro-spec Tiguan and only 108 mm shorter than the larger Touareg. Its wheelbase has been extended by 110 mm, bringing it to a roomy 2,791 mm.

The extended rear overhang further accentuates its proportions, giving it a more commanding presence. The optional seven-seater version provides 345 litres of boot space while the five-seater expands to a spacious 885 litres. This ensures plenty of room for all your shopping or luggage when you’re not utilising the additional seats.

Also Read: India-Bound Skoda Elroq Compact e-SUV Debuts With 560 Km Range

The Tayron shares powertrain options with the Tiguan, offering a variety of choices including petrol, diesel, MHEV and PHEV variants. Engine outputs range from 148 hp to 268 hp for the most powerful plug-in hybrid version and all engines are linked with a DCT only with the diesel offering a 4WD system as standard.

As for the styling, the global Tayron is akin to the Tayron L offered in China and it has a better road presence than the Tiguan due to its larger dimensions. In line with the latest Volkswagen SUVs, the 2025 Tayron features clean bodywork when viewed from the sides, a muscular bonnet, a large greenhouse, wide air inlets, sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, a reworked grille, thin LED light bar with new LED tail lamps and large sized wheels.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun & Virtus Now Get 6 Airbags As Standard

The sporty R Line variant comes with distinctive bumpers and other visual enhancements. The features list comprises up to a 15-inch touchscreen display, a 10.25-inch instrument console, three-zone automatic climate control, ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Harman Kardon audio system, premium surface finishes, illuminated trims and much more.