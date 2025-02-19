India-Bound 2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift Breaks Cover With Big Updates

2025 Volvo XC60 facelift gets exterior and interior changes along with the addition of new features and technologies

Volvo has given the XC60 a substantial update while introducing a significantly faster and more advanced infotainment system. The broader model lineup also benefits from several key enhancements. Having been Volvo’s top-selling model since its debut in 2017, the XC60 continues to dominate as one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in Europe.

The facelifted Volvo XC60 features a redesigned air intake, a new grille bearing the iron mark and brand new wheel options. The rear lighting has been subtly darkened for a more premium feel. Additionally, the facelift introduces two new exterior shades, Forest Lake and Aurora Silver, alongside the debut of Mulberry Red.

A major highlight of the update is the new-generation user experience, designed to provide seamless interaction through a larger 11.2-inch floating central display. The screen boasts a 21 per cent increase in pixel density, delivering sharper visuals and improved readability. This updated interface integrates several Google services, allowing for navigation, voice commands, and app accessibility.

Also Read: 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched – Fastest Production ICE Audi Ever

Approximately 2.5 million existing customers with vehicles manufactured from 2020 onwards will receive these advancements via an over-the-air software update later this year. The infotainment system receives a significant performance boost, thanks to the next-gen Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. Processing speeds have more than doubled while graphics rendering is now ten times faster.

Inside, the XC60 now offers a curated selection of premium materials including Quilted Nordico and Navy Herringbone Weave. Smart storage solutions, redesigned cupholders and an upgraded wireless charging pad have also been part of the range. Volvo has also fine-tuned the interior acoustics, to ensure a quieter cabin and multiple seat designs are also provided.

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.17 Crore

Other highlights are optional air suspension and laminated windows, air purification technology, Bowers & Wilkins audio featuring a newly designed speaker mesh. Expect the luxury SUV to go on sale before the closure of this year following its availability in several international markets. It may continue with the 2.0L turbo petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system for India producing 250 hp and 350 Nm. It is currently paired with an eight-speed AT.