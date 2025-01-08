India-Bound 2025 Skoda Enyaq Unveiled With Big Updates Inside & Out

2025 Skoda Enyaq gets exterior updates and interior revisions; available in Europe in multiple powertrain options

Since its debut in 2020, the Skoda Enyaq, based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB), has become a top-selling electric vehicle across many European markets. By the end of 2024, more than 2,50,000 units including the Coupe variant were delivered. The updated Skoda Enyaq is expected to carry forward the success of its predecessor.

Notable features of the new model include fast charging capability where the vehicle can reach 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 28 minutes or less, along with a complete redesign and improved user experience including the addition of features like Remote Park Assist and enhanced functionality in the MySkoda app. The new Enyaq boasts more extensive standard features including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and several technical upgrades.

It also comes with KESSY Advanced which includes Open-On-Approach and Walk-Away Locking, triple-zone climate control, Side Assist, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (pACC) and Traffic Jam Assist. New digital features such as Remote Park Assist and Remote Trained Parking are also part of the update. The Enyaq range offers two battery sizes and three powertrain options.

Also Read: 5 New Skoda Cars Confirmed For Debut Next Month In India

Inside, the Lodge Design Selection incorporates eco-friendly materials such as TechnoFil upholstery made from recycled materials like discarded fishing nets and factory fabric scraps. The Lounge Design Selection features a grey interior with contrasting light green stitching while the Eco Suite Design Selection offers cognac-coloured leather tanned with olive leaf extract. Ventilated front seats are standard in the Suite and Eco Suite versions with an optional Maxx package.

The exterior of the 2025 India-bound Enyaq is based on the latest Skoda design philosophy, highlighting features such as a glossy black front end with a modern light band and new Skoda bonnet lettering in a dark chrome finish. It boasts lower drag coefficient of 0.225 for the Coupe variant. The vehicle offers a broad selection of alloy wheels ranging from 19 to 21 inches along with a bespoke Olibo Green colour scheme.

Also Read: Skoda Superb Now Available With Up To Rs. 18 Lakh Discounts In India

The Sportline variant gains black detailing and sporty elements further enhancing the model’s aesthetic appeal and offers a range of wheel sizes and LED Matrix headlights. The Enyaq 85x, the top-end model, features all-wheel drive and an additional front motor for enhanced stability and efficiency. It boasts a range of over 590 km and supports rapid DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 28 minutes, thanks to its 175 kW maximum charging rate.

The Enyaq 60 variant comes with a 63 kWh battery and a 201 hp motor, providing a range of up to 437 km. Meanwhile, the Enyaq 85 is equipped with an 82 kWh battery and a 281 hp motor, offering a range of up to 586 km. The Enyaq 85x, sharing the same battery, includes an extra motor for all-wheel drive, enhancing range and handling, with a top speed of 180 kmph.

The new Škoda Enyaq comes with new interior features such as a redesigned steering wheel with Škoda lettering and a 13-inch central infotainment display. Standard equipment includes a 5-inch Digital Cockpit and a new head-up display with augmented reality, available as part of the Advanced package.