India-Bound 2024 Toyota Hilux Debuts With Mild-Hybrid Engine

Taking baby steps towards electrification, Toyota will introduce the mild-hybrid system in the 2024 Hilux; To launch in Europe by mid-2024 followed by other markets

Toyota has started the streak of electrification by presenting the 2024 Hilux with a mild-hybrid diesel powertrain option. While the Hilux hybrid will initially be launched in Europe by mid-2024, we expect it to be introduced in other markets in a phased manner. The addition of the mild-hybrid system to the Hilux brings more power and efficiency to the package. Let’s have a look at the details of the 2024 Toyota Hilux Mild Hybrid.

To begin with, we get the familiar 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine but a 48V mild hybrid system with a single motor has been added to the package. The battery is positioned under the rear seats and it is a regular belt-integrated starter-generator type mild-hybrid system. The electrification adds 16 bhp of power and 65 Nm torque to an already potent powertrain setup.

In addition to this, Toyota claims that its fuel efficiency has gone by 5% as opposed to the existing engine, although the official mileage figures have not been revealed. This could be the result of the enhanced start-stop system which helps to save fuel in heavy city traffic.

In addition to this, Toyota has also tweaked the diesel engine’s idle rpm to as low as 600 points, down from the existing 720 rpm, which further assists in improving fuel efficiency. The 2024 Hilux Hybrid also sports Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select system with six off-road specific driving modes including Dirt, Mud, Rock, Snow, Deep Snow and Automatic mode.

Moreover, the Japanese carmaker claims that the regenerative braking improves the response of the hill descent control system on steep down hills and the electrical energy assist to the engine is a boon for smooth power delivery in tackling tricky terrains. The 700mm of water-wading capacity is retained despite the added electrical of the hybrid system. The pickup’s towing capability of 3500 kg remains the same along with the 1000 kg maximum payload capacity.

Expect the sticker cost of the 2024 Toyota Hilux diesel mild-hybrid to see a minor bump and will be announced around its launch timeline. As for its India launch is concerned, there is no confirmation from the company’s end as of now.