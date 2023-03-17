India-Bound 2024 Renault Duster Spied Revealing Design Details

The next generation 2024 Renault Duster spy shots show that the SUV is inspired by the Dacia Bigster Concept

In 2012, in an era dominated by hatchbacks and sedans, there were only a handful of SUVs in the Indian market, and Duster was one of them. Fast forward a few years, the popularity of SUVs started to diminish due to newer models including the likes of the Creta and Seltos. Thankfully, the model is due for a fresh launch and has been spotted for the first time in a series of spy shots.

Design

The design language of the upcoming Renault Duster has been heavily inspired by the previously showcased Dacia Bigster Concept. While the front end was not quite clearly visible, it clearly will sport thin Y-shaped LED headlights and a flat bonnet. The side profile showcases its pull door handles for the front, the rear door handles integrated in the C-pillar and squared-off wheel arches. The back end comprises a layered spoiler, soft V-shaped tail lights, and butch looking bumper.

Powertrain

The Duster would be based on the heavily localised CMF-B modular platform designed by the Renault and Nissan alliance. It would be made available in IC engine layout while the possibility of an electric powertrain exists as well. As with the old Duster, it should be sold with an AWD option as well, at least in the international markets.

Features

The old Duster had a dashboard that was quite dated, and the new model would include all the features. The wide range of technologies would include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a top-of-the-line sound system, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS system.

Price & Rivals

It is expected that the price of Duster would be similar, if not lesser than the competition, at around 10 lakh INR. Coming in both 5 and 7 seat layouts, it will rival the Seltos/Creta, Kushaq/Taigun, Grand Vitara/Hyryder, MG Hector/Hector+ and Carens/Alcazar.

The heavily localised platform comes as a result of the big investments planned by the alliance in India and it will give rise to a number of new models over the next two to three years.