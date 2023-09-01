India-Bound 2024 Mini Countryman Revealed In ICE & EV Guises

The 2024 Mini Countryman is longer by 60 mm and has several commonalities with the latest BMW X1; gets a revised exterior and interior

The third generation Mini Countryman has been revealed and it has become larger than its predecessor. It will be offered in ICE and EV guises from early 2024 in the international markets. The 2024 Mini Countryman is longer by 60 mm and has several commonalities with the latest BMW X1. It will aim at garnering new consumers and its place could eventually be taken by the Cooper hatch.

Compared to the old-generation Countryman, the overall design has certainly taken an evolutionary approach as it comprises a redesigned headlamp cluster, brand new tail lamps, updated C-pillars and a new octagonal-shaped front grille assembly. The cabin has less use of physical buttons and it borrows features from the latest Cooper including the touchscreen infotainment system.

The incremental overall size has notable effects on the inside as the legroom at the rear has grown by 130 mm while the centre console is larger with more room for cupholders. The seat backrests can be adjusted separately and the boot volume has increased to 460 litres, which can be extended to 1,450 litres. There is a provision to store charging cables under the floor as well in the EV variant.

As for the performance, the British manufacturer will sell the new-gen Countryman with two petrol engine options. The 1.5L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol and the 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engines are derived from X1. The former produces a maximum power output od 167 bhp while the latter kicks out 215 bhp. The C variant is front-wheel driven while the S ALL4 has an all-wheel drive configuration.

The performance-based John Cooper Works All4 develops 296 bhp and is claimed to achieve zero to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds. Moving on to the zero-emission version, Mini will retail the new Countryman with single electric motor and twin electric motor layouts. The Electric E makes 201 bhp and the Electric SE All4 develops 309 bhp.

Both variants feature a 64.7 kWh battery pack and the claimed driving range goes up to 462 km on a single charge. The new Countryman will be packed with features including Level 2 ADAS and we do expect the model to reach India later next year.