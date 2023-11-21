India-Bound 2024 Hyundai Tucson Unveiled, Updated Design & New Cabin

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India with an updated exterior and notable changes to the interior

Hyundai has revealed the facelifted version of the Tucson for the global markets ahead of its launch in Korea, Europe and other places. The updated third-generation SUV will likely make its way to India as early as next year with similar revisions inside and out while no powertrain changes are expected as the 2.0L petrol and 2.0L diesel engines will continue.

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson gets an evolved exterior adopting the latest Parametric Dynamics design. The front fascia boasts a new grille section and the Parametric Jewel pattern lighting system has also been updated to bring a refreshed vibe. The front bumper has also been restyled along with a new faux skid plate sitting in the lower part of the bumper.

It also comes with a wider air intake while newly designed alloy wheels and a modified rear are other cosmetic updates. The mid-life update is not limited to the exterior though as the interior gains a revised dashboard, which helps in adopting the new panoramic curved display housing the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument console.

The three-spoke steering wheel is also brand new while the HVAC vents are repositioned and the new switchgear as well as new physical buttons further complements the overall appeal. The new centre console comes with dual cup holders and a charging pad for wirelessly charging your smartphone. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column for better accessibility.

The dashboard has a more simplistic arrangement too compared to the existing model. The updated Hyundai Tucson will be sold in two new paint schemes namely Fine Green Matte and Ultimate Red Metallic in Korea along with a new triple-tone interior theme.

Upon arrival in India, the 2024 Hyundai Tucson will continue to rival the top-spec Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and others. In our local market, a six-speed automatic transmission and an eight-speed automatic unit with an optional AWD system will likely be retained.