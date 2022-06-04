India-Bound 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Debuts With New Updates

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India and it gets a myriad of changes mainly on the feature front

The GLC is the best-selling Mercedes-Benz in many markets across the globe and it has received a host of new updates for MY2023. The new generation GLC will continue to rival the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 and the revisions fall in line with the recently debuted C-Class sedan. It features an enhanced styling, a roomier cabin, and an updated mild-hybrid powertrain.

The exterior has taken an evolutionary approach to grille with the presence of a more prominent grille section, sleeker headlamps, new air intakes, etc. The new GLC is 61 mm longer, 4 mm lower and has a wheelbase 15 mm longer than the outgoing model while the width remains the same. The track is 6 mm wider at the front and 23 mm at the rear.

The bigger proportions have led to an increase of 70.7L bootspace as it now stands at 620 litres. The drag coefficient of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is 0.29 (more aero friendly). The interior gets a thorough revision as it comes with an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large 12.3-inch display in place of the gauge cluster, a dual-tone dashboard finish, etc.



The driver and co-passenger at the front get 15 mm more headroom and other highlights in the equipment list are a wireless charging facility, fingerprint scanner, heated seats, coloured HUD, new tech called transparent hood to help in off-roading, a 360-degree camera system, OTR updates and so on. Some of the aforementioned features will be offered as standard including the large displays.

As for the performance, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC gains a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with a 48V mild-hybrid tech producing a maximum power output of 258 hp and 399 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission (base GLC 300 RWD and GLC 300 4Matic) with a 0 to 96 kmph claimed time of 6.2 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 209 kmph.



The German luxury carmaker provides a host of packages as customers can opt to have Active Park Assist with 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, active steering assist, full-time vehicle monitoring, and so on. We do expect the new-gen GLC to go on sale sometime next year in India as it has been well received here.