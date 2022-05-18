India-Bound 2023 BMW 3-Series Breaks Cover With Host Of Updates

2023 BMW 3-Series is expected to go on sale early next year in India with a host of visual changes and interior updates

Following a set of leaks, BMW has officially revealed the facelifted 3-Series for the global markets and it will go on sale next month with deliveries following shortly. The midlife refresh gets a number of exterior changes, new colour schemes and new alloy wheel designs. The 2023 BMW 3-Series gets redesigned full LED headlamps with graphical changes and an updated grille section.

Up front, you could also find a wider central air intake with new grille inserts and a revised bumper. Other highlights are new shades including Skyscraper Grey metallic and Brooklyn Grey metallic, enhanced black exterior elements in the Shadowline trim, revised chrome bits in the M Sport pack, M-Sport specific rear apron, new 19-inch wheels and so on.

The 2023 BMW M340i and M340i xDrive variants are adorned with a new mesh design for the pair of kidney grilles, dual-spoke alloy wheels, M rear spoiler, trapezoid exhaust outlets and so on. The changes to the interior are more comprehensive though as it gets a new curved display and the latest iDrive 8 operating system with new functionalities.

The BMW Curved Display makes way for a 14.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console. The new OS gives rise to improved speech recognition with the latest personal assistant tech, optional personal eSIM, etc. As for the performance, the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot engine will continue to be used in the 330i and 330e trims.

It makes 255 hp and 400 Nm in the 330i while the 330e kicks out 288 hp and 420 Nm as the powertrain works in tandem with an electric motor. The 2023 BMW M340i features a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged mild-hybrid engine while an xDrive all-wheel-drive system will be optional across the portfolio with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The M340i continues to deliver 382 hp and 500 Nm. We do expect the updated BMW 3-Series to debut in India in the early parts of next year and it will likely continue to be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol, a 2.0-litre diesel and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine.