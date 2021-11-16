India-Bound 2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift Previewed Via Design Sketches

The upcoming Skoda Karoq facelift features plenty of minor changes to the exterior design, which make the SUV look sharper and sportier

Czech carmaker Skoda is all set to globally unveil the facelifted Karoq on November 30. Ahead of that, the manufacturer has released official sketches of the SUV, previewing the exterior design. The updated model looks sleeker than the outgoing version, which has a relatively conservative look.

At the front, we see that the split LED headlamp setup has a more aggressive design. The front bumper has been restyled as well and gets sporty inserts towards the sides. The signature butterfly front grille has also been updated, which gives the vehicle an angry-looking front fascia.

There’s black plastic cladding on the wheel arches of the SUV, and the design of the alloy wheels is new. The rest of the side profile seems unchanged over the current iteration, including the creases and lines on the body, the roof rails, etc. At the rear, the taillamps have been restyled, featuring a much sharper design.

Also, the carmaker’s logo has been removed from the tailgate, replaced by bold ‘Skoda’ lettering. The roof-mounted spoiler also looks sharper, but that could just be the art style. Overall, this design preview of the upcoming Skoda Karoq facelift serves as a great teaser for the final product. The interior hasn’t been teased or previewed, so we’re not sure about the changes there.

As per speculations, the touchscreen infotainment system could be updated, along with the safety tech. The cabin might feature a few design changes as well, but we’ll know for sure only when the updated SUV debuts later this month. Skoda Karoq facelift will likely be available with both petrol and diesel engine options internationally.

There won’t be any plug-in hybrid variant, not in this generation at least, as Skoda had previously stated that only the Superb and Octavia would get a PHEV option. With its global debut slated for November 30, the facelifted Skoda Karoq will likely go on sale in Europe in early 2022. The updated SUV will go on sale in the Indian market as well, likely in the second half of next year.