India-Bound 2022 Range Rover Unveiled With A Host Of Upgrades

2022 Range Rover is underpinned by the new MLA-Flex architecture and it will be offered with multiple powertrains including an all-electric option in the future

The 2022 Range Rover is finally out and straightaway you could notice the design changes such as new headlamps, a rather simpler grille, rectangular lower air inlet, and a heavily updated rear end but in essence, the styling is similar to the older model in many aspects. The dimensions have grown as it is longer and has a longer wheelbase as well with the wheel options up to 23 inches.

We can expect the new generation Range Rover to launch in India sometime next year following its arrival in the international markets and it sits on the new highly flexible MLA-Flex architecture as multiple powertrain choices will be offered including PHEV and BEV choices. Initially, it will be available with six- and eight-cylinder engines in the US.

A 3.0-litre Ingenium inline-six mild-hybrid P400 engine develops close to 400 hp and it helps in accelerating the new Range Rover from zero to 96 kmph in 5.5 seconds. The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 is borrowed from BMW X7 M50i and it makes 523 hp and is paired with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. It does zero to 96 kmph in just 4.4 seconds.

The Range Rover EV will be introduced for the 2024 Model Year and its key details will be known only in the future. The PHEV, however, uses a four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with electrical assistance to produce close to 400 hp and it enables an electric-only range of 48 km and a more powerful system will offer up to 100 km of zero-emission driving.

The new Range Rover comes with an all-wheel-drive system as standard and it adapts to the surface conditions. The setting can be changed through the Terrain Response controller and an active rear differential alongside new rear-wheel steering offering seven degrees of steering angle at low speeds to give the turning circle of only metres are also available.

Other highlights in the 2022 Range Rover are air springs with adaptive dampers, 900 mm water wading depth, 24-way massage seats, 13.7-inch digital cluster, 13.1-inch Pivo Pro touchscreen infotainment system, active noise cancellation via the Meridian audio, and a lot more. It will be retailed in four trims namely SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition.