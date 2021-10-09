India-Bound 2022 MG ZS EV Unveiled With 437 KM Range

2022 MG ZS EV gets a 51 kWh battery pack replacing the 44.5 kWh unit with higher range capabilities

MG Motor India debuted back in 2019 with the Hector midsize SUV and the ZS EV was introduced as the brand’s second product in the early parts of 2020. The petrol version of the ZS, dubbed the Astor for India, will go on sale in a couple of days. Earlier this year, MG expanded the Hector’s range by bringing in the six- and seven-seater versions.

The SUV portfolio will further be strengthened with the arrival of the updated ZS EV as it is expected to be launched sometime next year. In addition, the ZS EV’s main rival Hyundai Kona Electric is also getting a facelift in 2022 in response to the growing competition and to address customer interests. The British manufacturer has now unveiled the 2022 MY ZS EV.

The electric SUV comes with a host of exterior and interior changes alongside drivetrain enhancements. The exterior is brought in sync with the petrol-powered ZS as the front fascia adorns shut-off grille sitting in the place of the traditional design, sleeker headlamps with integrated Daytime Running Lights, slightly repositioned charging port and reworked bumper.

Elsewhere, you could also find the updated rear bumper and LED tail lamps along with newly designed alloy wheels. The mildly revised interior comes with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless smartphone charging facility, and latest iSmart connectivity with improved functionality and new graphics.

The brand has added remote functions to operate climate control features while the security and features list have also been improved. The 2022 MG ZS EV gains a 51 kWh battery pack replacing the 44.5 kWh battery and is capable of delivering 317 km range on a single charge while the bigger 72 kWh unit is rated to have a 437 km range.

Currently, the 44.5 kWh battery pack for India has a range of 419 km and it will be interesting to see if the 72 kWh unit will be brought here or not. It can replenish back to 100 per cent from zero in 10 hours and 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger and the charging time reduces to 42 minutes when plugged onto a 100 kW DC fast charger.