India-Bound 2022 Kia EV6 Unveiled With Nearly 500 Km Range

2022 Kia EV6 is offered in multiple trims in the US and is expected to launch in India sometime this year

Kia has revealed the prices of the 2022 EV6 in the United States market and it starts at 40,900 USD for the entry-level Light RWD trim and goes all the way up to 55,900 for the GT Line Dual Motor e-AWD variant (excluding destination charges and before federal tax credit). The base model features a 58 kWh battery pack sending power to an electric motor mounted at the rear.

It kicks out 167 hp and 349 Nm of peak torque and is claimed to do zero to 96 mph in just eight seconds before reaching a top speed of 185 kmph. It has a driving range of around 373 km on a single charge. The equipment list comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital console, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-way adjustable driver seat, etc.

Other highlights are High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, automatic AC, wireless smartphone charging facility, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and so on. The Wind trim costing around 47,000 USD comes with a 77.4 kWh battery and a more powerful e-motor with 225 hp and 349 Nm.

It can accelerate from zero to 96 mph in 7.2 seconds with a top speed of 185 kmph and nearly 500 km range. It also gets a twin motor AWD setup with 320 hp and 604 Nm and can do 0-96 kmph in just 5.1 seconds before topping out 188 kmph. It has a starting price of 50,900 USD and uses a 77.4 kWh battery with a claimed driving range of 441 km.

The features list comprises Meridian audio, Parking Distance Warning, Vehicle-to-Load port, glossy black exterior accents, power tailgate, etc. The top-spec GT Line, costing 51,200 USD for RWD and 55,900 USD for AWD, is equipped with more advanced assistive tech including Auto Evasive Steering Assist, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Surround View Monitor, etc.

The 2022 Kia EV6 GT Line has a more aggressive exterior with body-coloured elements and a power sunroof while the interior gets a D-shaped multi-functional steering wheel, updated dashboard, auto-dimming rearview mirror and so on.