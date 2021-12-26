India-Bound 2022 Kia EV6 Electric Crossover – 5 Things To Know

Kia EV6 is expected to launch in India in the latter half of 2022 and is the first model based on the dedicated E-GMP electric vehicle architecture

Following the global debut of the Carens three-row UV, Kia’s India division has announced that it will reveal its electrification strategy for the Indian market sometime next year as huge plans appear to be in place. It is evaluating the market currently and the announcement comes on the back of Hyundai stating that it will invest Rs. 4,000 crore to launch six electric vehicles by 2028.

With the EV6 expected to be the first model in line for India, here are the five things you should know about it:

1. First Model Based On Dedicated EV Platform:

The Kia EV6 will more likely become the first electric vehicle to enter India from the South Korean manufacturer and it has already been well received in the global markets. It is the first all-electric model based on the dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

2. Modern And Stylish Exterior:

Unlike the Ioniq 5’s retro design appeal, Kia has taken a more modern approach with the EV6. Following the Opposites United styling philosophy, the EV6 comes with sharp-looking LED headlamps, boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a clamshell-shaped bonnet, sloping C-pillars, LED light bar with prominent tail lamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, and so on.

3. A Futuristic Cabin:

In a similar fashion to the exterior, the interior of the Kia EV6 is more defining and in some cases futuristic. The exterior and interior design philosophy followed in the EV6 will heavily influence the upcoming electric vehicles planned by the brand for global markets as well as India.

The cabin features a two-spoke steering wheel, augmented reality function, touchscreen buttons with haptic feedback, less use of physical buttons, recycled plastic materials, a large digital instrument console and so on.

4. Battery Pack and Performance:

Both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have plenty in common on the mechanical front. The low-spec variants are equipped with a 58 kWh battery pack that is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 170 hp and 350 Nm. The two-wheel-drive variant is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The bigger battery pack enables 321 hp and 605 Nm and it does 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds driving all four wheels.

5. Range:

The base model has a claimed range of 400 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle and the bigger battery pack is capable of 510 km on a single charge. The performance-spec GT variant develops 585 hp and 740 Nm.

The Kia EV6 comes with 800 V charging capability as standard and it helps in recharging back to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes with a 350 kW fast charger.