India-Bound 2022 Hyundai Tucson – Top 5 Things To Know

Hyundai Tucson is expected to undergo a generation change in India soon, and test mules of the next-gen model have begun road testing

Hyundai debuted the fourth-generation Tucson (international-spec) back in September 2020, but the new model hasn’t made its way to the Indian market yet. However, the new-gen SUV was recently spotted undergoing road tests in India. This had led to speculations that the India-spec Hyundai Tucson will undergo a generation change soon.

Here, we have discussed the top five things that you should know about the next-generation Hyundai Tucson.

1. New design

The new-gen Tucson has a completely new exterior design, featuring a split headlamp design with LED lighting elements integrating neatly into the front grille. The side profile looks sleek and sharp with an abundance of creases and lines, while at the rear, we see shark-teeth-shaped taillights with an LED strip running horizontally across. The SUV also gets black plastic cladding all around and faux roof rails.

2. New underpinnings

The next-gen Tucson is based on the Hyundai-Kia N3 platform, which also underpins Hyundai Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, new-gen Kia Sportage, etc. This platform supports both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, with some soft-roading capabilities on offer as well.

3. Better features and equipment

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will come loaded with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluelink connected car tech, wireless smartphone charger, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable seats, etc. Internationally, it also gets forward collision-avoidance assist (with junction turning), navigation-based cruise control, highway driving assist, safe exit warning, rear occupant alert, etc., which could also be offered on the Indian version.

4. Green powertrain options

The new-gen Tucson is environment-friendly as well, offering a 1.6L petrol hybrid and a 1.6L petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain option. Other than that, petrol engines with mild-hybrid assistance are on offer as well here. In select markets, diesel engine options are also available. We’re not sure which of these will be offered in India, but considering the electrification push, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid options seem likely.

5. Expected launch and rivals

There is no word on the launch of the next-gen Hyundai Tucson in India yet, but we expect it to go on sale sometime during 2022 in our market. Its closest rivals here would be Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross, and the SUV will also compete with the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector.