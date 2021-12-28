India-Bound 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV – 5 Things To Know

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will more likely be brought into the country via CBU route and it will sit as the flagship EV offering from the Korean manufacturer

Unveiled earlier this year, the Ioniq 5 is the first Hyundai model to sit on the dedicated E-GMP platform and it is the first of the many electrified models planned for the future. Hyundai has already announced substantial investments to bring in a number of EVs to India as at least six new zero-emission models are expected by 2028. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will spearhead the range, and here are the five things you should know about it:

1. Launch:

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India and it will be brought into the country via the CBU route. It will be positioned as the flagship Hyundai EV and will cost significantly more than the locally-assembled Kona Electric. In the near future, Hyundai will also introduce a heavily localised mass-market EV for the domestic market.

2. Design:

The production version of the 45 EV concept has a retro-themed exterior with pixelated lighting elements, a rather clean bodily profile, pop-out door handles, raked front windshield with black roof, 20-inch alloy wheels, charging ports on both sides, clamshell shaped bonnet, integrated spoiler, a shark fin antenna, etc.

3. Interior And Features:

The cabin boasts a movable centre console, flexible seats, a pair of 12-inch screens, BlueLink connectivity, HUD with augmented reality functions, bootspace capacity of 531 litres that can be increased to 1,600 litres, less use of physical buttons, plenty of storage spaces, flat floor, recycled plastic bottles for seats and other upholstery and so on. It also comes with advanced driver-assistive and safety features.

4. Performance:

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is sold in a base trim capable of 169 hp and 350 Nm and it helps in doing zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds while the bigger battery pack aids in achieving a total output of 306 hp and 605 Nm, and it can do zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds with a rated top speed of 185 kmph. India may get the larger 72.6 kWh battery pack.

5. Range and Charge Time:

The 72.6 kWh battery pack is good enough to return a range of 481 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle while the 58 kWh battery pack enables a 385 km driving range between charges. Hyundai offers both RWD and AWD configurations with both battery options. The 800 V tech allows for rapid charging and thus it can replenish back to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 220 kW DC charger.