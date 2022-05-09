India-Bound 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift – What We Know So Far

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to launch in the second half of this year in India with an assortment of updates inside and out

Hyundai unveiled the facelifted Creta last year in the Indonesian market with a host of changes inside and out and it will more likely be launched in India this year. The exterior gets a thoroughly redesigned front fascia in a similar fashion to the fourth-gen Tucson sold globally. It gets a new parametric grille running across the width of the midsize SUV.

In addition, it features a seamlessly integrated LED Daytime Running Light system forming a rather unique front end. The new headlamps are placed slightly lower on the reworked bumper with a more rectangular shape. The rear comes with sleeker LED tail lamps and a tweaked tailgate, looking identical to the Creta retailed in Russia.

The cladding connecting the tail lamps is also redesigned while the rear bumper is updated as well. We do expect all of these changes to be made available in the India-spec version. The cabin comprises a similar dashboard and centre console compared to the existing model but new equipment has been added to the lineup to further up the ante.

It will likely boast a 10.25-inch digital instrument console like the Alcazar, latest BlueLink connectivity, new safety tech with ADAS enabling adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, etc. The already packed features list has a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, an air purifier and so on.

The presence of ADAS will likely help in elevating the best-selling status of the already highly popular SUV. The 2022 Hyundai Creta will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol kicks out 140 PS maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions are available in an extensive range. The five-seater is offered in E, EX, S, S+, SX and SX (O) trims and is priced between Rs. 10.44 lakh and Rs. 18.18 lakh (ex-showroom) currently. Expect the facelift to command a notable premium upon its arrival.