India-Bound 2022 BMW X3 Leaked Online; Gets Many Exterior Updates

2022 BMW X3 gets a revised front grille, re-profiled bumper, new vertical vents, and a host of other exterior changes

The facelifted BMW X3 has been leaked online giving us all the necessary details about its exterior changes and is expected to go on sale in India sometime next year. Currently, BMW sells the X3 crossover in three variants namely SportX, Luxury Line petrol and Luxury Line diesel and is priced at Rs. 57.50 lakh, Rs. 62.65 lakh and Rs. 63.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

The BMW X3 is currently powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 248 bhp maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels. The 2.0-litre diesel, on the other hand, kicks out 188 bhp and 400 Nm, and is linked with an eight-speed auto as well.

It is hard not to assume that the revised front grille looks like a pair of tinted glasses and the one in the Burgandy colour gets a smoother grille section as opposed to the traditional slats. This is due to the fact that it’s an all-electric version. The iX3 is retailed in markets like China, Europe and other developed countries.



More specifically, the one you see here is the Brilliance iX3 manufactured by the Bavarian brand and its Chinese partner Brilliance. The leaked images of the facelifted BMW X3 show the exterior updates that will indeed make its way to the India-spec version as well. It gets a larger grille section and a redesigned front bumper with wider central air inlet.

You could also see the the new vent section and at the rear, the diffuser and bumper are restyled along with new tinted lights. The repositioned horizontal reflectors are now present in the lower portion and new vertical vents should not be left unnoticed as well giving a sporty presence to the highly popular crossover.



The interior of the 2022 BMW X3 has not been spied yet but it will get a new gear shifter, latest Drive infotainment system, updates to trim levels and so on to stretch the lifepsan of the existing generation beyond 2022.