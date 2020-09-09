India-Bound 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Unveiled With Two New Colour Schemes

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 gets Electric Teal and MotoGP Edition colour schemes along with minor mechanical revisions including the updated steering geometry

Yamaha has unveiled the 2021 YZF-R3 in the United States with the debut of two new paint schemes namely Electric Teal and MotoGP Edition. The updates are nothing major as it continues to be priced at the same range as the previous model (USD 5,59) in the US with an addition 300 bucks for the MotoGP Edition. Some of the highlights include dual LED headlamps and LED tail lamp along with a fully digital instrument cluster.

The previous one had a semi-digital unit and the turn indicators are not LED. The steering geometry has been given a slight updates this time around while the braking bits remain identical to the old model. The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 comes equipped with new upside down front forks and pre-load adjustable monoshock rear with firmer tuning setup.

As expected, no other mechanical changes are part of the package mainly the powertrain as the 321 cc, inline, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is paired with a six-speed transmission. The braking duties are performed by a 298 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS system as standard. Some of the important features are mirrors mounted on the fairing and split seats.

The MotoGP edition of the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 comes with YZR-M1 inspired paint scheme having black and blue shades alongside a unique livery with Monster Energy logo and ENEOS decals on the fairing. The Japanese manufacturer has also launched the YZF-R1 Petronas edition to commemorate 46 years since the Petronas brand associated with the company and its MotoGP operations.

The Electric Teal colour scheme worth a mention for its aggressive graphics that are well pronounced along with the wheels painted in red colour. Compared to the signature black or blue and silver shades, it does stand apart and enhance the sleek stance of the globally popular supersport.

The possibilities of the YZF-R3 making a comeback to India only depend on when it gets the necessary upgrade in Europe to meet Euro 5 standards. We can expect it to arrive sometime next year locally.