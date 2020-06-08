India-Bound 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift – 5 Things To Know

Toyota has revealed the 2021 Fortuner facelift in Thailand, and the updated SUV features styling tweaks, gets new features while also comes with a more powerful engine

A few days back, Toyota officially introduced a mid-life facelift for the Fortuner SUV, which comes in two different designs, first being the standard one, and the second is the top-spec Fortuner Legender, which is basically a sportier version of the car. Toyota is expected to launch the Fortuner facelift in the Indian market sometime next year, and the car will continue to be pitted against other seven-seat SUVs in the country.

While there is still a lot of time left for 2021 Fortuner’s Indian debut, we have compiled a list of the five important things that you must know about the updated full-size SUV till then, take a read to know what those five things are –

1. 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Design

The standard version of the Fortuner facelift looks largely similar to the outgoing model, but gets certain cosmetic updates to make the SUV look fresher. This model gets a new radiator grille with mesh pattern, new fog lamp housing, restyled LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a revised bumper. The car also gets a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the 2021 Fortuner comes with redesigned LED tail lamps, while the rear bumper looks pretty similar to the outgoing model.

On the other hand, the Legender variant sports an all-new front fascia. It gets a large lower radiator grille, and aggressive projector headlamps with L-shaped DRLs at the front. At the rear, the car gets a slightly revamped bumper with L-shaped vertical blades that make it look sportier than the regular variant. What’s more is that the top-end Legender trim comes equipped with stylish 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

2. 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Powertrains

The Thai-spec 2021 Toyota Fortuner is being offered with two diesel powertrains – a 2.4-litre four-cylinder unit producing 150 PS power and 400 Nm torque; and a bigger 2.8-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out 204 PS of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that is currently offered with the pre-facelift Fortuner in India, but now generates 27 PS and 50 Nm more than before.

However, it is yet to be seen if the updated powertrain will be brought to the India-spec Fortuner facelift, considering the fact that Toyota had recently upgraded the engine to comply with the BS6 emission norms. With that being said, the 2021 Fortuner will continue to be offered with the 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol (166 PS/245 Nm) powertrain in India.

3. 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift New Features & Safety

On the feature front, the 2021 Fortuner comes equipped with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 8-way power adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone charging, LED ambient lighting, a 9-speaker JBL audio system and a 360-degree camera as well. The instrument cluster has also been updated.

The top-end Legender trim comes packed with Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety features that includes collision prevention system, lane departure warning and radar-guided dynamic cruise control. The Fortuner facelift also gets a new feature called ‘Variable Flow Control’, which alters the steering weight depending on the car’s speed.

4. 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Expected Launch Date

Toyota had recently upgraded the Fortuner to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and we do not expect the Japanese carmaker to bring another update this early. Toyota will likely launch the Fortuner facelift in the Indian market by the end of next year.

5. 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Expected Price

The BS6 Toyota Fortuner recently received a price hike, which increased its price by Rs 48,000 across all variants. As of now, the Fortuner petrol variants are priced in India from Rs 28.66 lakh to Rs 30.25 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced between Rs 30.67 lakh and Rs 34.43 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom).

We expect Toyota to price the 2021 Fortuner facelift in the range of Rs 30 – 35 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the updated SUV’s Indian launch is at least a year away, and the confirmed price will only be revealed near to its launch date. Upon launch, the Fortuner facelift will continue to rival the likes of Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, Isuzu MU-X among other full-size SUVs in the country.