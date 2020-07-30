India-Bound 2021 Suzuki Vitara Global Debut Slated For October 2020

The 2021 Suzuki Vitara will be larger than the previous-generation model, and is expected to be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine.

According to a recent report, the next-generation Suzuki Vitara will have its global debut in October this year. Multiple previous reports had also suggested that the vehicle could be brought to India as a replacement for the not-so-successful Maruti S-Cross, which is set to launch next month with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

While the debut of the Suzuki Vitara is set for October, its international launch is expected to follow next year, probably during the second quarter. This could potentially give Maruti enough time to see whether the S-Cross is sufficient for that segment, or if a new product needs to be introduced to liven things up.

According to the report, it is expected to be 4,200mm in length, with a height of 1620mm and a width of 1,780mm, which is slightly larger than the previous-generation model in all the three aspects. The wheelbase is expected to be the same length as the outgoing model, at 2,500mm. The larger dimensions are expected to liberate slightly more space in the cabin than before.

The styling of the new-generation Vitara will be significantly different from the previous model, both in terms of the exterior and interior styling. The vehicle is expected to be sharp and sporty looking on the outside, and have a neat and premium-looking layout for the cabin. The design will only be revealed during the unveiling though, so all we have is speculation till then.

The global model is expected to be powered by a 1.4-litre, inline-4, turbocharged ‘Boosterjet’ petrol engine, which can generate a maximum power figure of 129 PS and a peak torque of 253 Nm. Suzuki will also offer a 48V SHVS mild-hybrid system on the new Vitara, to help improve the performance and fuel economy of the SUV.

If introduced in India, the Suzuki Vitara will be a direct competitor to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and Nissan Captur. Also, the 1.4L turbo-petrol will be dropped in favour of the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, K-series petrol engine of the S-Cross petrol, which is also shared with the Maruti Ciaz, Ertiga, and Vitara Brezza.