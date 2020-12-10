India-Bound 2021 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With A Redesigned Exterior

2021 Nissan Kicks is equipped with the same 1.6-litre engine developing 22 horsepower and 155 Nm in the United States

To capitalise on the growing trend among customers for mid-size SUVs, Nissan Motor India launched the Kicks in January 2019. Despite having a decent start, it could help in fetching massive sales numbers for the Japanese manufacturer. It was the only Nissan badged product on sale in India for many months until the arrival of the Magnite compact SUV recently.

The Kicks is priced between Rs. 9.49 lakh and Rs. 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV has been around in the global markets for many years and thus it has been facelifted for 2021 and we do expect similar exterior changes to be made available in India in a year or two. For the United States market, the 2021 Nissan Kicks gets a thoroughly updated front fascia.

The design details are busier than they used to be bringing a sense of urgency and a bit more attractiveness compared to the model on sale in India. It features a double V-motion front grille with redesigned LED headlamps, new LED fog lamps and more aggressive air inlets. Elsewhere you could find the revised rear bumper, newly designed alloy wheels and updated LED tail lamps.

Nissan has added three new dual-tone and single-tone colours to the lineup. On the inside, the 2021 Nissan Kicks gets a new seat upholstery and the trim levels are revised as well. It comes equipped with a seven-inch driver info display, USB Type C port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as standard, optional Bose surround sound, 360-degree camera, new centre console with armrest, etc.

The brand has also included mechanical updates via new rear disc brakes and intelligent cruise control tech. A new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system is offered in the SV and SR trims. In the US, the Kicks continues to be sold with the same 1.6-litre four-cylinder motor producing 122 horsepower and 155 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with an X-Tronic CVT transferring power to only the front wheels.

Currently working on expanding its reach with the help of the aggressively priced Magnite, Nissan could bring in the facelifted Kicks to spice things up late next year or in 2022.