India-Bound 2021 MG G10 (Maxus G10) Launched In China

MG Motor India arguably had the most comprehensive stall at this year’s Auto Expo, with its lineup including some upcoming products like the Hector Plus and the G10 MPV

This year, at the Auto Expo 2020, MG Motor India held show-goers’ attention with a long lineup of models that were put on display to gauge the interest of the audience along with also giving them an idea of what the manufacturer is capable of. Among the lineup of models that included a very tasty-looking Honda Civic-rivalling sedan and a Toyota Fortuner-rivalling SUV, there was a less interesting MPV that will be launched in India to take on the likes of Kia Carnival.

Yes, we’re talking about the MG G10 here, which is sold as the Maxus G10 in China and has just received a facelift. It’s this updated model that should launch in India by next year. The updated MG G10 is no being sold with a set of new motors that are compliant with China’s 6b emission norms that will be made mandatory from 1 July 2023. Other than this, the MPV even gets a new transmission. The new motors in question include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol option and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit.

The new diesel motor replaces the 1.9-litre turbo-diesel motor offered previously.

The 1.9-litre diesel engine offered 150 PS and 350 Nm and was on sale with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. The 2.0-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, offers 163 PS and 375 Nm of torque and is on sale with 6-speed manual transmission and an 8-speed automatic transmission option.

The earlier 2.0-litre petrol engine used to be available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. It used to offer 224 PS and 345 Nm with the manual transmission and 218 PS and 350 Nm with the automatic transmission.

The new 2.0-litre petrol engine can also be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. However, the new engine offers 224 PS and 350 Nm regardless of the transmission option you choose.

Other than getting a new set of engines, the MPV has even received new seat fabric. Not just this, the company has even started offering the model in an 8-seat configuration along with the 7- and 9-seat versions that were available earlier. In China, the entry-level 2021 MG 10 is priced at CNY 1,39,800 (approx Rs 14.96 lakh).