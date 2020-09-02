India-Bound 2021 Mercedes S-Class Revealed With Host Of New Tech

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets an updated exterior and a heavily revised interior with a slew of safety and technological advancements

Following a lengthy teaser campaign, Mercedes-Benz has finally revealed the new generation S-Class today as it gets a whole host of design and interior changes alongside equipment and technology upgrades. It gets a longer hood, sleeker headlamps, newly designed wheels of up to 21-inch size, horizontally positioned tail lamps, lavish chrome garnish all around among other revisions.

The aerostripes, short overhangs and sculpted profile will help in improved aero efficiency as the drag co-efficient stands at 0.22. Based on an updated platform, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model besides having a longer wheelbase length and wider tracks. On the inside, it features a massive floating 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system.

The far less use of physical buttons meant that most of the actions can be carried out using voice commands or touch controllers. Sitting atop the dashboard are four new AC vents while the redesigned dash can be specified in different materials including piano black wood with pin striping and carbon fibre. It also boasts a 4D surround sound system with 30 speakers sourced from Burmester.

The steering wheel has improved capacitive controls with two-zone sensor pad in the wheel rim. The centre console also gets plush finishes based on different trim levels and there are quilted leather seats with heating, ventilation and massaging function. As an option, the Energizing features include Refresh, Warmth, Vitality, Enjoyment, Well-Being, and Training.

The bigger proportions do translate into a roomier cabin that has new ambient lighting with LED fixtures and the bootspace has also grown. The flagship luxury sedan also has 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with four setting and three screen options for the rear. The S500 version of the W223 uses a twin turbo V8 producing 469 hp paired with a nine-speed auto with five driving modes.

The E-Active Body Control will be offered as standard and there is a new four-link front and multi-link rear suspension system. The new S-Class has better steering ratio courtesy of rear-axle steering and notable safety features include auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active steering assist, lane keep assist, active blind spot monitoring, new hands-off recognition, rear airbags and Pre-Safe Impulse Control.