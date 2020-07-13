India-Bound 2021 Kia Carnival MPV Interior Revealed Officially

The fourth generation Kia Carnival gets a more advanced cabin with improved features, higher quality materials and new technologies

Not too long ago, Kia Motors unveiled the fourth generation Carnival as it showcased only the exterior leaving us to speculate on the interior. Now, a single image of the cabin has been released for the South Korean market. Kia’s India division introduced the Carnival earlier this year in three variants and is powered by the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 200 PS and 440 Nm.

The next generation Carnival/Sedona is expected to arrive sometime later next year or in 2022. It is reaching showrooms in Korea in the coming months before heading to other international markets. The exterior has taken an evolutionary approach to changes with the presence of chrome embellished front grille, slender headlamps, new LED Daytime Running Lights and sleeker front bumper up front.

The C-shaped front bumper is accompanied by wider central air intake. At the back, the next-gen Kia Carnival comes with reflecting light bar running across the entire width. Other exterior highlights are sliding rear doors, satin silver element cutting into the C-pillar, bolder body lines, restyled rear bumper, larger greenhouse with wider body, etc.

It has bigger dimensions by being 40 mm longer, 10 mm wider and has 30 mm longer wheelbase with 30 mm longer rear overhang enabling a more spacious cabin and room for occupants in the third row with increased boot volume. Courtesy of the interior image, we can see the existence of dual screens – a 12.3-inch infotainment with haptic touch control and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The interior based on Spatial Talents concept also boasts of climate control function, shift-by-wire dial and use of more premium cabin materials. The seven-seater Carnival has reclining captain chairs for the middle row with adjustable backrests and armrests. Amidst being more practical, the fourth-gen Kia Carnival also has advanced driver assistive and comfort based features too.

As for the performance, the existing 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine used in India will likely be retained along with a new 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 280 horsepower. There will also be a hybrid system using a 1.6-litre petrol and an electric motor.