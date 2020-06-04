2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Revealed With New 1.3L Turbo Petrol Engine

2021 Jeep Compass will likely be introduced in India later this year or early next year with a slew of updates

The facelifted version of the Jeep Compass has finally made its global premiere and it will likely be introduced in India later this year or in early 2021 with a host of changes. The most important of the updates is undoubtedly the debut of a new 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine standing in place of the bigger 1.4-litre powertrain.

It will be made available in two different states of tune. Both 128 horsepower version and the 148 horsepower specification will have a torque output of 270 Nm. The former will be paired with a six-speed manual while the latter is connected to a seven-speed dual dry clutch automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels.

In Europe, the 2021 Jeep Compass can be had with a 1.6-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel engine with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and is capable of developing 118 horsepower and 320 Nm. It is hooked with a six-speed manual driving the front axle. In the international markets, more variants will be sold as Compass PHEV (4xe) uses a 1.3-litre petrol unit working in tandem with an electric motor.

It generates either 187 horsepower or 237 horsepower and will be mated to an all-wheel-drive configuration. Besides the debut of a new powerplant, the updated Compass also gains a range of mechanical revision including a lighter and more progressive steering system and shock absorbers along with FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) valves helping in better driving dynamics with reduced body roll and pitch.

New alloy wheel design and exterior colour schemes are also part of the package for Europe. The interior has also been refreshed with latest Uconnect 5 technology and customers will have the option to choose either a seven-inch or an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

On the outside, the 2021 Compass gets honeycomb inserts on the front grille while the seven horizontal slats are retained. The headlamps have integrated LED DRLs and the bumper boasts neat housing for fog lamps as before, as the design changes are only limited. The facelifted Jeep Compass will go on sale this month in the Old Continent before reaching other markets including Brazil and India.