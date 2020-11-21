India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Unveiled

The Jeep Compass facelift has finally been revealed, and the updated SUV sports a few changes to the interior and exterior design

The Jeep Compass facelift has made its international debut at the 2020 Guangzhou International Motor Show in China. The SUV has received a lot of noticeable changes to the exterior, as well as the interior, with this mid-life update. Let’s begin our analysis from the outside of the vehicle.

The front end of 2021 Jeep Compass features a slightly restyled pair of headlamps, with new LED DRLs as well. The front grille still has the brand’s signature 7-slat design, but now gets new a mesh design inside each individual slat. The front bumper has been redesigned significantly, and features a new air dam and new fog lamps housings.

At the sides, there aren’t any changes to the design, except for the new alloy wheels. The doors, windows, pillars, and even the black plastic along the bottom remain unchanged over the previous model. The rear profile also doesn’t have any noticeable changes, and continues to sport the same LED taillights as before.

The 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk has also been showcased at the Guangzhou Motor Show, and it features slightly altered styling compared to the regular models. The front and rear bumpers are different, and gets two integrated tow hooks on each of them. The alloy wheels are also different, and the vehicle also sports black and red decals, to differentiate it from the other variants.

The cabin of the SUV has been redesigned as well. The Compass facelift gets a new floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the AC vents are also much sleeker now. The dashboard looks more premium than before, with leather inserts and brushed aluminium trim. The car also gets a new multi-function steering wheel and a fully-digital TFT instrument cluster.

The Jeep Compass facelift will probably arrive in the Indian market by mid-2021. We expect it to continue to sport the same engines as the current India-spec model – a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (160 HP and 250 Nm) and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (173 HP and 350 Nm). A 6-speed manual is offered as standard, with the option for a 7-speed DCT on the petrol variants and a 9-speed automatic on the diesel ones.

Image credit: Autohome.com.cn