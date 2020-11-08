India-Bound 2021 Isuzu MU-X Detailed Showing Exterior & Interior Changes

2021 Isuzu MU-X comes with a host of cosmetic and interior updates while the equipment list has also been brimmed with new features

Just a while ago, Isuzu broke the covers off the 2021 MU-X for the Thai market and it will reach showrooms internationally sometime next year including Australia and mostly India as well. We do expect the new model to enter India sometime in 2021 to compete against full-sized SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and others.

The seven-seater SUV was previewed at an event in Thailand and it gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior along with a host of interior changes and new features. Based on a new platform, the new generation Isuzu MU-X has bigger dimensions than the previous model and it looks more muscular as well courtesy of a number of styling updates.

It features a set of sleeker LED headlights, twin slated horizontal grille with thick chromed panel, new LED Daytime Running Lights, restyled front and rear bumpers, repositioned fog lamps, newly designed rear quarter glass, sporty creases, 20-inch alloy wheels, sharper wraparound LED tail lamps, updated rear bumper and tailgate, etc.

Just as the exterior, the cabin has undergone a host of changes with inclusion of new equipment. The video linked above explains everything you need to know about the India-bound model. The dashboard gets golden accents with ventilated leather seats while the centre console and other material surfaces have also been updated.

The equipment list comprises of a nine-inch infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic headlamps, eight-speaker audio, ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control system, electric parking brake, eight-way powered driver seat, level one autonomous technology, six airbags, traction control, hill start assist and a powered tailgate.

As for performance, the 2021 Isuzu MU-X gets two diesel engines: a 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbo motor producing 150 bhp and 350 Nm while the 3.0-litre unit kicks out 190 bhp and 450 Nm. As for transmission, a six-speed automatic transmission paired with a four-wheel-drive system is offered. The MU-X is currently not on sale in India as it has not been updated to meet BSVI emission standards.