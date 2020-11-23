India-Bound 2021 Isuzu D-Max Review And Off-Road Test – Video

The next-generation Isuzu D-Max was globally unveiled last year, and is expected to launch in India sometime during 2021

Isuzu D-Max was first introduced in the Indian market back in 2011, and was quite a unique product for India. It was a lifestyle pickup truck, and although it wasn’t the first one in our market, it certainly was the first one to gain decent popularity. Now, the second-generation model (third-generation internationally) is set to arrive in India next year.

The new-gen Isuzu D-Max sports plenty of changes over the previous model, in terms of styling, features, and driving dynamics. Here, we have a video review of the vehicle, posted by CarExpert, a motoring channel based in Australia. The review begins with a rundown of the design of the new D-Max, which is sharper in design than before.

At the front, it gets a large grille with two thick horizontal slats and the logo on the nose. The LED headlamps are quite sharp and sleek, and feature integrated LED DRLs. The fog lamps and indicators are mounted low on the front bumper. At the sides, we see a set of 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, sitting inside flared wheel arches. The vehicle also gets side steps and roof rails, which add to the utilitarian appeal of the D-Max.

At the rear, the Australia-spec model comes standard with a bed cover, which will probably be an optional extra on the Indian version, when it arrives in our market. The interior is quite impressive as well. A lot of soft-touch material has been used here, which adds a premium feel to the cabin. It gets a multifunction steering wheel, a 4.2-inch MID, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (upgradeable to a 9-inch unit).

The pickup truck also offers keyless entry with remote start function, along with an 8-speaker system, and power-adjustable driver’s seat. The D-Max also gets a lot of safety functions, like automatic emergency braking, turn assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, and 8 airbags.

In the Australian market, the new Isuzu D-Max is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, good for 188 HP and 450 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic, with a switchable 4WD system. With an approach angle of 30.5 degrees, departure angle of 24.2 degrees, and ramp-over angle of 23.8 degrees, it has good off-road performance as well.

The pickup truck has a claimed water wading capacity of 800mm, and there are heavy-duty bash plates underneath. Its towing capacity is also quite impressive, at 3,500 kg. On the India-spec model, might get different engine options (2.5L turbo-diesel and 2.0L turbo-diesel), although there is no official word on this yet.