India-Bound 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line – Specifications and Features

Here, we discuss the equipment and spec sheet of the Hyundai i20 N Line, which is expected to launch in India later this year

Recently, news broke out that Hyundai is planning to bring its ‘N’ performance sub-brand to India this year, starting with i20 N Line. The news has automobile enthusiasts all over the country excited. While the Indian model is yet to be revealed, let’s take a look at what’s on offer in the Hyundai i20 N Line in Europe.

The Euro-spec Hyundai i20 N Line is available with two powertrain choices. The first engine option is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol unit. This motor can generate a peak power of 84 PS and 118 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The second powertrain choice is a 1.0-litre, inline-3, turbocharged petrol motor, which is available in two states of tune.

In the lower state of tune, the 1.0L engine generates 100 PS and 172 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It can be paired with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, or a 7-speed DCT. In the higher state of tune, the engine generates a 120 PS and 172 Nm, and comes with two transmission options – 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.

Opting for the 6-speed iMT also brings a 48V mild-hybrid system onboard, which helps in improving the fuel economy of the vehicle. The i20 N Line gets a sporty treatment for the cabin; it features an all-black interior theme, with red stitching and ‘N’ badging. The car also gets leather-wrapping for the steering wheel and gear level, along with metal pedals.

Just like the regular i20, the ‘N Line’ variant gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple Carplay) and a 10.25-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. BlueLink connected car suite is also available, along with plenty of driving assists. The N Line model gets a stiffer suspension setup, along with a tweaked steering and exhaust system, to improve driving pleasure.

As for the exterior changes, Hyundai i20 N Line gets a black grille with chequered flag mesh pattern, with an ‘N Line’ badge on it. It also gets restyled bumper, aero side skirts, integrated diffusers, and a chrome-tipped twin-exhaust. It gets four colour options – Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Brass, and Polar White – with blacked-out roof and 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels.

For India, we expect the i20 N Line to get the same features as the regular India-spec i20, but with all-black interiors (with red stitching) and larger wheels (likely 17-inch ones). The 48V mild-hybrid system likely won’t be available. We expect its price to start at Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), with launch speculated to happen around mid-2021.