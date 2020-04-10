India-Bound 2021 Haval H5 Leaked Online; Gets A Brand New Design

The new Haval H5 is expected to go on sale in the coming months globally and it gets a comprehensively updated exterior

In the coming months, Great Wall Motor’s Haval brand will launch a brand new H5 premium SUV. Ahead of its debut, the 2020 H5 has supposedly been leaked showcasing a thoroughly upgraded exterior. The existing model derives power from a 2.0-litre Mitsubishi-sourced turbocharged petrol engine in two different states of tune: one producing 149 hp and the other 177 hp.

Reports suggest that H6 crossover will be discontinued form the lineup in Russia. It is a highly successful model there since it went on sale in 2015. Currently, the F7 and FX7 crossovers are priced between 1,289 (Rs. 13.36 lakh )and 1,389 million rubles (Rs. 14.40 lakh) respectively while the H9 SUV costs from 2.5 million rubles (Rs. 25.92 lakh), and the H2 from 1,098 million rubles (Rs. 11.38 lakh).

The all-new H5 will be produced at Haval’s manufacturing plant in the Tula region. The exterior comprises of a heavily updated front fascia bringing authentic vibes of traditional SUVs. It gets a newly designed front grille with triple prominent horizontal chrome slats with HAVAL name written in the middle while the circular headlamps are positioned in separate clusters.

The upright facade is complemented by black bumper with underbody skid plates and fog lights are positioned on the edges. The square-shaped wheel arches, set of big alloy wheels, roof rails, blackened B-pillar, raked windshield, swooping bonnet lines, black finished ORVMs and panoramic sunroof can also be seen from the images leaked online.

The rear end also appears to be redesigned and the sparewheel mounted on the trunk opener adds to the blue blooded SUV touch the brand tries to portray. The H5 could be part of the launch spree GWM has planned for India as it will enter our domestic market sometime next year with the Haval SUV brand.

As a preview, GWM participated in the 2020 Auto Expo by showcasing a range of models and concepts. Great Wall Motor is the largest manufacturer of SUVs in its home market of China and it will be investing more than Rs. 7,000 crore in phased manner for its operations locally. It has already taken over the Talegaon facility having two lakh annual production capacity.