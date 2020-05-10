India-Bound 2021 Ford Endeavour Rendered Inspired By F-150 Raptor

Next-generation Ford Endeavour is expected to arrive in a year or two with a revamped design and interior

The next-generation Ford Ranger will likely launch in the international markets in a year or two and a few months ago, its alleged pictures were leaked online. It could use a V6 twin turbo engine and borrow styling from the F-Series. As the Ranger T6 paved way for the Endeavour or Everest as known in many markets, they could have several commonalities on the outside.

Globally, the Endeavour is on sale since 2003 and the latest version debuted in India in January 2016. Just a while ago, the facelifted Endeavour was launched with design updates and an all-new BSVI compliant 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission.

Based on the F-150 Raptor, we have come up with renderings of the next generation Endeavour. Compared to the existing model, the front fascia looks more dynamic and upright. It comprises of black radiator grille with chrome surrounds and prominent FORD lettering, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, muscular bumper with fog lamps, and large underbody protecting skid plates.

Other highlights include aggressive fenders, masculine bonnet, sidestep, roof rails, and a set of new alloy wheels. The Ford Endeavour rivals Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X in India. Its supposed next-gen test mule was caught on camera in China two months ago but it could have been a new three-row SUV exclusive for that country.

Unlike the updated exterior, the interior of the next-generation Ford Endeavour might be a radical departure compared to existing model with less use of physical buttons. It is expected to feature a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted control, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, upmarket accents, Android Auto and the latest Ford SYNC.

It could also boast greater off-roading capabilities as well. As for the immediate future, Ford relies on its partnership with M&M to introduce new vehicles as a C-segment SUV and a mid-size SUV are said to be in the pipeline. The alliance deals with leveraging each other’s strengths in various fields.